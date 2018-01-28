Galena Fire Department Responds to House Fire

Galena Kansas – A house, owned by Lloyd and Debbie Kitch, caught fire in Galena on late Saturday afternoon, on South Main Street, causing multiple fire departments to respond to the area.

The Galena Fire Department got a call shortly after three Saturday afternoon for a fully engulfed structure fire.

When the department got to the home the flames were confined to one room.

The neighbor was able to get the homeowner out of the house safely.

And the quick work by the fire department is something the relatives are thankful for.

The home owners are lucky and very fortunate that’s all the damage that was done.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation