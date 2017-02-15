Alice Burnett

Columbus, Kansas – Alice Faye Burnett, 79, passed from this life on Friday, February 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Alice was born December 16, 1937 in Baxter Springs, to the union of Oliver and Gertrude (Roper) Estes. Alice was united in marriage to David A. Burnett in 1986. Alice worked as a LPN. in nursing homes and in home care before her retirement. She was a lifetime member of the Baxter Springs V.F.W. Post #408 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Baxter Springs for many years and continued her church membership at the Assembly of God Church in Columbus, KS, where she was involved in the children’s ministries. She had volunteered time at the Baxter Springs Thrift Shop. Alice enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, bowling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Henry Estes, Oliver Estes, and Wendel Estes.

Alice is survived by one son, William “Bill” Jones and wife Robin of Scammon; one daughter, LuTrina Jackson and husband Tyrone of Laurel, Maryland; five step-children, Sunday Manning, Gayla Woodward, Margaret Burnett, Priscilla Burnett, and Orville A. Burnett; along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Columbus. Pastor Robert Baxter and Pastor Robert Blake will officiate. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m., until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Park Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service are William “Bill” Jones, Roscoe Burnett, Theodore (Teddy) Frazier, Steve Casey, Harold Pillar, and J.D. Fry.