American Legion Announces Boy Scout of the Year

Colby House, an incoming sophomore at Galena High School, recently was honored as Baxter Springs American Legion Post 206’s Boy Scout of the year. Colby has obtained the honor and prestige of the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout project was rebuilding the bird habitat at Schermerhorn Park. At his young age, Colby has already earned 34 merit badges. Mark Williams and Rick LaTurner are his proud Scout leaders.

Colby is the son of Christy House, and the grandson of Rick and Barbara LaTurner.