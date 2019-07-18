Arlene Enders

Galena, Kansas – Arlene C. (Rogers) Burdick-Enders, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 8:10 pm, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Arlene was born on April 27, 1934 to the union of Raymond C. Rogers and Pauline F. (Parker) Rogers at the family home in Galena. She spent all of her childhood in Galena, attending Galena Schools. After living in Hutchison, for a short time, she moved to Baxter Springs, in 1955, and later returned to Galena in 1979. She worked as a cable assembler at LaBarge Inc., retiring in 1996. One year later, she began working at Quality Interconnect in Galena, and worked there as long as her health would allow, retiring again in 2009. Arlene enjoyed spending her free time crafting, and was also a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary in Baxter Springs.

Arlene was united in marriage with Charles “Chink” Enders. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Pauline Rogers.

Survivors include two sons, Raymond Burdick and David Enders, both of Joplin, Missouri; one daughter, Rosemlle Morang (husband, Rick) of Quapaw, Oklahoma; one brother, Mark Rogers (wife, Kathy) of Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Carla Dugan (husband, Jerry) of Galena; three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Arlene has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home of Galena for cremation. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6-7:00 pm at Derfelt Funeral Home of Galena. Private inturnment will take place at Lowell Cemetery at a later date.