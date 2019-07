If you qualify for free/reduced lunch, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss! Make plans now to attend the Back to School Fair on Monday, August 12 at 9:00 am at the Rt. 66 Soda Fountain in Baxter Springs. There will be hair cuts available, along with physicals/immunizations, WIC/KANCARE, school supplies, and car seat checks!

Please bring proof of free/reduced lunch qualifications.