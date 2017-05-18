Barbara Brand

Quapaw, Oklahoma – Barbara Grace Dardenne Brand went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2017 at Higher Call Nursing Facility in Quapaw, where she had resided for several months.

Barbara Grace Brand was born March 31, 1922 at the family home at Five Mile. She was the daughter of Frederick Abraham and Beulah Bloomer Dardenne.

Barbara graduated from Riverton High School, Riverton, Kansas. She was proud to be a member of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma and was a member of the First Christian Church of Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Barbara married Rudolph Edwin Tillis on Feb 20, 1943 in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Barbara married Edward Earl “Bud’ Loeffler on March 11, 1965 until his death January 19, 1991.

Barbara married Ralph E. Brand on May 29, 1993 until his death Feb 15, 2003.

Barbara retired after many years of employment with spencer Chemical/Gulf Chemical Jayhawk Plant near Riverton, Kansas.

Barbara’s great love was painting and drawing, and her works of art will be lasting memories to her family. She also enjoyed quilting and handwork. Most of all, she loved sitting around the kitchen table and visiting with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Lois Marie Dardenne Daugherty and Marjorie Lee Dardenne Ramm, her brother Fred Edward Dardenne, and two grandchildren, Troy McClendon Tillis and Drew Dardenne Tillis.

Barbara is survived by her son Dr. Fred W. Tillis and wife Ann of Five Mile, granddaughter Dr, Drew E. Tillis Tomlin and husband Derek of Conway, Arkansas. Also surviving are Bill Daugherty and wife Karen of Five Mile, Lisa Daugherty Sanderson and husband Jonathan, and Jonathan Sanderson, Jr and Nicole Sanderson of Provo, Utah, Dixie Ramm of Five Mile, Curt Ramm and wife Beth of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Sean Ramm of Napa Valley, California and Gerald Ramm of Berkley, California, Carolyn Hodge and husband Gary of Miami, Brian Hodge and wife Bridgette of Jenks. Also special Niece Teri Jo Loeffler Flanigan and husband Col. Michael Flanigan of Huntsville, Alabama and their son Patrick Flanigan.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Lowell Cemetery, Lowell, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel, Baxter Springs, Kansas.