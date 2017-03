The Baxter Springs Lions Club presented the Peace Poster awards for the top three winners. They were presented by: President Cathy, First VP Machelle Smith, Lion Pat, Lion Marla Larison and Peace Poster Chair Charlene Hunley was out of town for the presentation. Third place was Kayleigh Gideon, second place was Cailey Woznick, and first place was Lucy Tomisa. Tomisa’s poster moved onto the second round and her poster will be at the Kansas Lions 17N District Convention.