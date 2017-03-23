Betty Mate

Joplin, Missouri – Betty Jean Mate left this life on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin. She was 89 years young.

Betty was born December 11, 1927, at home, on Grand Street in Joplin. to the late Joseph Craig and Ora (Medlin) Young. She was raised at 1311 Byers in Joplin. She attended Lafayette and South High School in Joplin. She married the late John Mate October 31, 1946 at Columbus, Kansas. She worked at the Conner Hotel in Joplin, at the age of 15. Being the great cook that she was, she raised eight children and taught them all to cook. She landed a job at 5th Street Café in Baxter Springs, Kansas. He was also a cook at the Quapaw Nursing Home. Everybody raved about her salisbury steak and donuts. She was a member of and attended Quapaw First Baptist Church in Quapaw, Oklahoma. She received a certificate for being the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Quapaw during their 100th Anniversary.

Betty was preceded in death by her father Joseph Craig Young, her mother Ora Medlin Young, a sister Marguerite Young and a brother Joseph Duard Young and a granddaughter Misty Lynn Bench.

She survived and blessed by eight children, JoAnn Kibel and husband Ed, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Frances Pliler and husband, Rich of Quapaw, Oklahoma, John W. Mate and wife, Martha of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Dianna Smith and husband, J.O. of Miami, Oklahoma, Carolyn Simpson and husband, Harold of Vinita, Oklahoma, J.D. Mate of Grove, Oklahoma, Barbara Haralson and late husband, Scott of Miami, Oklahoma, Jim Mate and wife, Halene of Miami, Oklahoma, 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great -grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services were Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Interment was in G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.