Billie Linder

Joplin, Missouri – Mrs. Billie Ruth Linder, age 86, passed away on Febuary 9, 2017. She was born at home on March 9,1930 to William James (Bill) and Malburn Cletus Rowe in Joplin. She married James Harry Linder on October 16, 1954 in Erie, Kansas. James passed away on July 25, 2000. Billie attended the Alcott Grade School, South Jr. High School and Joplin High School graduating in May 1948. She attended Ozark Bible College in Joplin on a one year tuition scholarship.

She was a former member of Forest Park Baptist Church where she became a Christian on May 10, 1940. Over the years, she also attended Iron Gates Christian Church, Westside Christian Church, and a charter member of Wood Hills Christian Church, all in Joplin. She is currently a member of the First Christian Church in Galena, Kansas.

She was a former employee of the S.S. Kresge Dime Store, Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, Mason-Woodard Mortuary and The Joplin Telephone Employees Credit Union, retiring from there on March 1,1992.

She is survived by one son David James Linder and wife Maribeth, and four daughters, Teresa Gail Johnson and husband Jim, Sharon Leigh Sewell and husband Elver, Sheila Lynne Vavra and husband Mark, and Billie Elise Allison and husband Wayne. One brother Barry A. Rowe of Baxter Springs, Kansas. and a sister in-law Linn Ann Rowe of Galena, Kansas., 22 grandchildren and too many great grandchildren to count.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Wiliam James and Malburn Cletus Rowe, her husband James Harry Linder, three babies at birth, one brother Lynn Rowe, and several sisters-in-law.

Billie loved writing poetry and has hundreds, filling some 30+ binders. Her poems varied in many topics ranging from family, friends, spiritual, soapbox, first poems, political and some miscellaneous. She also enjoyed china painting since 1963 and sharing in numerous Bible studies at her church. She loved going to church any time the doors were open.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 9th Main, Galena, Kansas under the direction on Mason-Woodard Mortuary. Minister Tracy Rowe officiated, assisted by David Schepper. Visitation was from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Mason-Woodard Mortuary on. Burial was at the Ozark Memorial Cemetery in Joplin.

Pallbearers were grandsons, BJ Ford, Chad Linder, Seth Sewell, Nick Linder, Shawn Linder, Kirk Linder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremiah Jaeger, Brock Vavra, and Aaron Linder.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Galena c/o Mason-Woodard Mortuary, or mailed to First Christian Church, 929 S. Main, Galena, Kansas. 66739.