Billy Gold

Riverton, Kansas – Billy Joe Gold, age 87 passed away at 6:25 pm, Monday, February 13, 2017 at Quaker Hill Nursing Home, Lowell, following an illness.

Billy was born April 20, 1929 in Hurley, Missouri. His parents were Clarence and Vergie Mae (Houser) Gold. He lived in Hurley until 1949 when he moved to the Southeast Kansas.

He was a welder and mechanic. In 1950, he began working at Eagle-Picher Industries. Then between 1967 and 1986, he worked at B F Goodrich, Miami, Oklahoma. He retired in 1988 from the Kansas Ammunitions Plant, Parsons. He was a farmer and enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and classic cars, especially 1967 and ’68 Mustangs. You could often see him cruising the area on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was married to Margaret Easley in Baxter Springs. She passed away in 1980. Then in March, 1982, he married Carolyn Tauer. She died in 2002. He then married Sandy Burke February 14, 2005 in Riverton. She survives. He was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Surviving besides his wife, Sandy Gold, of Mulberry, Florida, is one daughter, Marjo Baily (husband, Tony), Riverton; one step daughter, Tonna Roberts, Rogers, Arkansas; one sister, Louella Dulin, Brookline, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Steven Keith Rawlins, Tracy Lynn Garcia, Ashely Busby, and Alex Stubblefield; 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Pastor Dave Robinson and Pastor Clem Moore officiating. Burial will be in Baxter Cemetery, Baxter Springs.

The family will receive friends before the funeral from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday February 17, 2017 at the funeral home.