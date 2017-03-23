Billy Van Deventer

Joplin, Missouri – Billy Van Van Deventer, 78, went to be with the Lord on March 14th, 2017 after complications due to diabetes. He was born May 16, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas and grew up in Eureka Springs Arkansas. He graduated from School of the Ozarks in 1956 and joined the Marines shortly after, then had a 30 year career as a postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Atlanta, Georgia and Alexandria, Virginia.

After retirement he went to Baptist Seminary and was called to a rural ministry in Montana. Bill had a beautiful voice and loved to sing hymns, watch baseball and talk to people.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy Mason, and is survived by his wife, Myrtle Van Deventer of the home, a cousin, Veita Minshall of Colorado and 2 step- daughters, Melody Martin (Rick) of Gentry, Arkansas & Rebecca Bell (Wayne) of Kearney, NE/Springfield, and their families.

A memorial service was held at Grace Baptist Church Saturday March 18th at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church or Joplin Humane Society.