Blue Lives Matter

· Aug 11th, 2016 · 3 Comments
45-BlueFence-9404sentineltimes.com | Sentinel Times
45-BlueFence-9405sentineltimes.com | Sentinel Times

Cherokee County, Kan. – Residents in Cherokee County have painted their fences and fence post blue in honor and support of law enforcement.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share
Tags: , , ,


3 Comments

  1. Lush rimbaugh says:
    August 16, 2016 at 9:41 am / Reply

    I think someone spilled paint on a three foot section of fence and then someone at Galena Sentinel fell asleep on the keyboard and this article was created.

    • sentineltimes.com says:
      August 17, 2016 at 9:37 am / Reply

      The owners of the property requested that their names not be used as they didn’t want any backlash, from anyone.

    • Mr. Smith says:
      August 31, 2016 at 7:09 am / Reply

      That’s an ignorant thing to say. I think it’s a great way to show support for our local police department.

Leave a Comment