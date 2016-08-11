Blue Lives Matter

sentineltimes.com | Sentinel Times
Cherokee County, Kan. – Residents in Cherokee County have painted their fences and fence post blue in honor and support of law enforcement.
I think someone spilled paint on a three foot section of fence and then someone at Galena Sentinel fell asleep on the keyboard and this article was created.
The owners of the property requested that their names not be used as they didn’t want any backlash, from anyone.
That’s an ignorant thing to say. I think it’s a great way to show support for our local police department.