Bobby Little

Columbus, Kansas – Bobby Gene Little, 63, died Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his home.

Born September 23, 1954, in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, Bobby was the son of William Lee and Betty Joe (Wood) Little. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by brothers Jimmie Jo Little and William Lee Little Jr., and sister, Wanda Lea Andrews all of Columbus.

Bobby and Eva Jo Getman were united in marriage at the Stippville School in rural Columbus. They both enjoyed karaoke and did this at their wedding reception and also on anniversaries. She preceded him in death February 2, 2006.

A graduate of Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1972, Bobby had worked at the Slurry Explosives in Hallowell before retiring early. He had also worked at various companies in the area, throughout his life.

Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working on his property and talking politics.

Bobby is survived by daughters, Tanya Norris (husband, John) of Girard and Petra Niegisch, of Billings, Missouri; brother-in-law, Larry Andrews of Columbus; sisters: Betty Lou Burton (husband, Jimmy) and Judy Smith both of Columbus, Barbara Jean Jeffrey (husband, John), of McCune and Linda Duree (husband, David) of Baxter Springs; four grandchildren, Thomas Niegisch, (wife, Shelbie) of Columbus, Amosia Perrino (husband, Joseph) of Girard, Tanya Woolsey (husband, Kasey) of Billings, Missouri and Chenoa Niegisch of Republic, Missouri, along with eight great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.

Cremation is under the care of Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus. The family plans a memorial service at a later date