Bridge Builder’s men’s group to meet

The third Saturday meeting of The Bridge Builders men’s group will be this Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 8 am. Bridge Builders a non-denominational group welcomes all men and young men to come and fellowship with us. Bridge Builders is pleased to have as our speaker this month Steve Fellers from Baxter. Steve and his wife Jena Fellers have pastored Trinity Worship Center for the past eighteen years. For the past three years, Steve has also been the General Superintendent for Full Gospel Churches International. They have three grown children and several grandchildren. Eight years ago, the Fellers founded Word in Action Ministries to help meet the needs of those who were doing their best but just didn’t quite make it. It didn’t take long to realize that was a bigger need than they ever imagined. The biggest realization though, was that God was already preparing the way forward and still is today. Men I encourage you to join us this Saturday morning for breakfast and learn about the work of the Word in Action Ministries from Steve Fellers that’s happening right here in our own backyard.

