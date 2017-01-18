Bulldogs cruise past Rams

Jeff Davis|Riverton

The Riverton Rams hosted the Galena Bulldogs last Friday and were handled by the score of 69 to 40. The Rams were bested by a team that was bigger and more experienced and in a game that resembled the Baxter contests Galena was able to eventually pull away for the easy win.

Galena started out pressing but the Rams were able to break it most times, but were not strong enough to get it to the hole. Riverton was getting some good shots but were never able to get second chances on rebounds, where on the other hand Galena had many put back opportunities. Riverton could never get the ball inside, going to the line only five times and most of those, late in the contest. The most aggressive Ram was Levi Zustiak, who popped in three baskets in the first quarter for 6 of his team high 10 points, in the first quarter, as the Rams trailed by the score of 26 to 15.

Freshman Derrick Johnson had a nice move for a basket and the Rams had good ball movement, when Galena dropped back, but could never put themselves where they needed to go to the basket. When one team is this dominate over the other you did not see the usual intensity in the game as you have seen over recent years between these two teams. Just as in at Baxter game the Rams were able to stay somewhat in touch, being down 35 to 24 at the half, with Zustiak and Carson Shockley both scoring six points.

To open the second half the Bulldogs continued to press and they were now able to get almost any shot they wanted and were able to open the game up, now with a 52 to 33 lead after the third quarter.

The Bulldogs started the last quarter by stealing the ball five straight times from the Rams and bumped the lead up to 68 to 37 before the starters went out with a few minutes remaining and the clock ran the last couple of minutes for the 69 to 40 final.

Zustiak had 10 points followed by Shockley and Bayley Lansford with 6 and Johnson with 4.

This game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs have a fine team this year with a lot of experience, hopefully allowing them to move into the state tournament.

The Rams game with Cassville Mo. was canceled Friday because of expectant weather and the next action for the Rams will be in the NEO Tournament.