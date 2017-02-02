Bulldogs Fall to Raiders

Robert Matthews|Frontenac

The visiting Frontenac Raiders were able to deflect every attack that the Galena Bulldogs could muster against their defense to claim a 69-64 win on Tuesday night despite allowing three players to score in double digits including a game high twenty points from junior Garrett Hall. The Raiders opened up the scoring and led for all but three minutes of the contest but the game was still in question with fifteen seconds left before a turnover sealed the Bulldog quest.

Facing a tough full court press from the Raiders early the Bulldogs seemed to out of sync with two quick turnovers. Trailing 6-2 at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter PJ Sarwinski pulled the Dogs to within one with a three point basket and a layup. He would finish the game with seventeen points for Galena. Splitting baskets for the rest of the period the Dogs grabbed the lead at 13-12 with one minute left and were ahead 15-14 at quarter’s end.

The hard working Raiders regained the lead at the 5:27 mark never relinquishing it again leading 22-19. Garrett Hall picked up his third foul of the contest early and a flurry of uncharacteristic turnovers allowed the Raiders to grab a 27-23 halftime lead.

In the third quarter Hall would keep the game close for Galena scoring thirteen of the team’s seventeen points scored in the period. Frontenac continued to take advantage of rare Bulldog turnovers to continue to extend their lead to 45-40 at the end of the period.

Frontenac extended their lead to ten with 1:45 left when a determined Bulldog attack cut the lead to five with just over fifteen seconds left but could not capitalize on two opportunities to get closer missing both shots.

Galena (10-2) will celebrate Homecoming on Friday night against the Southeast Lancers.