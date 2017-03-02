Bulldogs nipped in overtime by Trojans

Robert Matthews|Girard

Thursday night the Galena Bulldogs knew they would have to play near perfect basketball to clinch at least a share of the CNC conference title when the traveled to face the Girard Trojans but could not prevail, losing in overtime 59-50 despite the twenty-three points scored by junior forward Garrett Hall. Able to open up a four point lead with three minutes left in regulation, rare turnovers by Galena allowed the Trojans to score twice in the final two minutes to send the game to overtime.

A game high-lighted by the coaching staff for much of the season, the Bulldogs were able to handle the playoff atmosphere early in the contest with outside shooting, opening up a 10-4 lead with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Galena would hit four of six three’s in the opening quarter. After the taller Trojans tied the game at 10-10 with four minutes left, Galena closed the period with an 8-3 run to lead 18-13 after one.

Extending the lead to seven, the Trojans stormed back, taking the lead 27-26 with 3:24 left before half. A flurry of baskets from the Dogs gave them a 32-27 lead then they opted to run the final seconds out before missing a final shot at the buzzer. At the half Galena was 7 of 14 from three point land. Playing aggressively, the Dogs made 5 of 8 free throws in the half.

Girard cut the Bulldog lead to three after three periods, 41-38, using a strong inside rebounding game and getting several opportunities for three point plays from fouls committed by Galena. The Dogs were held to nine points including a three point basket from Shelton who finished with eleven for the contest.

The Bulldogs seemed content to control the ball and look for open shots in the fourth quarter but an uncharacteristic amount of turnovers bit the Dogs allowing the Trojans to stay close, eventually tying the game at 50-50 with 1:56 left. Another turnover from Galena gave Girard one final chance to win in regulation but sophomore Caleb Muia missed a three point shot at the buzzer.

In the overtime period it was all Girard after Galena was hit with an intentional foul, giving Girard two free throws and possession of the ball. Later in the four minute period a technical foul was also called on Galena. Girard scored all nine points on free throws for the win. Playing nearly flawlessly in front of their large home crowd, the Trojans went to the foul line eleven times after halftime. The Dogs finished the night hitting five of eight from the free throw line.

Galena (17-3) will be at home in the first round of Class 3A substates on Tuesday night.