Joplin, Missouri – Calvin Moore, age 65, passed away at 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at KU Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

He was born March 13, 1951, in Baxter Springs, Kansas, to Jesse and Lavonia Moore.

Calvin was a member of Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ, Galena, Kansas. He was ordained as a minister by Bishop Jones, of Sacramento, California.

He had worked as an ambulance driver in the city of Joplin, worked in construction and was a supervisor for ITI Cable, of Kimberling City.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert Moore and Timothy Moore, and a son, Uriah Ragsdale.

Surviving are three brothers, James Moore and David Moore, of Joplin, Dan Moore, Baxter Springs, Kansas; four sisters, Jessetta Majors and Elizabeth Moore, of Joplin; Leona (husband, MacArthur) Derrick, Carthage, and Sharon Conner, Parsons, Kansas; five daughters, Evangela Hertz, Brandon, Mississippi, Lavonia (Loni) Ragsdale, Shawnee, Kansas, Lexie Moore and Jessica Fisher, Joplin, and Ambi Joy Moore, Pittsburg, Kansas; five grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services were at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Joplin Family Worship Center, 5290 E 7th Street, Joplin. Supt. Melvin Simpson officiated. Donations may be made to: www. youcaring.com/calvinmoore-765731.