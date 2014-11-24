Castle Rock Casino Resort Announces $130 Million Development in Cherokee County, Southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (Nov. 24, 2014) — Representatives of Castle Rock Casino Resort today announced plans to build a premiere, Las Vegas-style casino resort in Cherokee County, Kan. Located less than one mile north of I-44 directly on US 400, the casino will be in the prime location for a casino in Southeast Kansas. It is designed to attract people from Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma – especially from the nearby population centers of Joplin and Springfield, Mo.

Plans were unveiled at the Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners. The Las Vegas-based Friedmutter Group will put its years of experience into the casino architecture and master plan. Its client roster includes such well-known names as the Cosmopolitan, Caesars, Station Casinos, MGM Resorts, Ritz Carlton and Hard Rock Casinos. Cherokee County-based Crossland Construction will build the project and work with the architects to ensure Southeast Kansas has the finest casino in Kansas. The global firm WhiteSand Gaming serves as the lead consultant. It makes its headquarters in Las Vegas and maintains an office in Atlantic City. American Casino and Entertainment Company, which owns and manages four casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada, will manage the casino.

Project partners include a group of Kansas business people: Rodney and Brandon Steven, Dave Burke, Dave Wells, WG Farha II, Mike Vess and others.

The Castle Rock Casino Resort derives its name from the much-loved, must-see Kansas Wonder in Western Kansas. The name is appropriate, developers say, as the casino resort will be an awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping attraction. One that makes a significant, positive impact to the region and state.

“Our initial studies reveal that this casino will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for Southeast Kansas, while creating hundreds of new jobs,” says WhiteSand president and CEO Saverio “Sal” R. Scheri. “As a direct competitor to Oklahoma casinos, Castle Rock Casino is perfectly placed to maximize the potential of a gaming facility in this region.

From exquisite dining to exciting entertainment and a modern hotel, Castle Rock will be one of the top casinos in the Midwest. With a planned total investment in excess of $130 million, more than twice the minimum required, the proposed development is larger in scope than other announced casinos in the area.”

Castle Rock Casino Resort will be an ultimate entertainment and dining destination. The casino will feature a fullservice hotel, several restaurants including a first-class steakhouse; hip lounges and bars, including a high-energy sports bar. The complex will also include substantial meeting space capable of hosting anything from small, intimate gatherings to

large-scale conferences. A unique future feature includes a 5,000- to 6,000-seat entertainment arena that will be the home of a professional hockey franchise as well as hosting headline concerts and other large events.

Provided the state stays on schedule, plans call for a gaming facility manager to be selected by May 19, 2015 and for the casino resort design to be completed by July 1, 2015 with construction immediately following. Castle Rock Casino Resort’s goal is to open within 12 months – by June 1, 2016.