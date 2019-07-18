Cherokee County School Enrollment

Galena- The online student registration/enrollment portal for the Galena Unified School District will go live on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Returning Galena students will receive enrollment instructions via US Mail. The instructions will be mailed on July 22, 2019.

New students to the District can start the enrollment process on Monday, July 22, 2019 by going to www.usd499.org and clicking on the “Student Registration” link located under the “Current Highlights” section.

Please note: If you are a new student to the District and are not a Kansas resident, please checkout the new District Out-of-State Student Policy located under the “Current Highlights” section on the District Webpage.

Riverton- Juniors and Seniors enrollment will be on August 5th from 8am-12 pm and 1-3 pm. Freshmen and Sophomore enrollment will be on August 6th from 8am- 12 pm and 1-3 pm. Open Enrollment will be on August 7th and 8th from 8 am- 12 pm and 1-3 pm. 6th Grade enrollment/orientation will be on August 5th at 5:30. 7th and 8th Grade Enrollment will be on August 6th through the 8th from 8am-12pm and 1-3pm. Elementary enrollment will be on August 5th from 8-11:30 am and 12:30-3 pm.

Baxter Springs- Enrollment forms for each building are now available on the school website www.usd508.org. Please print these forms and bring them with you to all school enrollment, on August 1st, at the high school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are unable to print the forms, you can stop by the Board of Education Office at 1108 Military, to have them printed.

Columbus- Enrollment is scheduled for Monday, August 5th from noon to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday, August 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Columbus High School.

Southeast- Enrollment is scheduled for August 6th from 7 am to 3 pm and August 7th from 11 am to 7 pm at the high school.