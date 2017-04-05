Cherokee County Sheriff Office assists in apprehension of murder suspects

Joplin, Missouri – On the morning of March 30th, 2017 just after 2:00 a.m. Erik T. Jones (21) of Columbus was stopped and arrested for driving while intoxicated. The officer conducting the stop located a handgun in the vehicle that had been reported stolen during the time of the murder. Detectives noted the vehicle Jones was driving, was possibly linked to the murder at the time it was committed.

On Friday, March 31st, the owner of the truck, Brock D. Robinson (19) of Columbus came to the Joplin Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives and taken into custody.

On Monday, April 3, with the assistance of the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Department, The Tri- State Major Case Squad and the KBI, Azaiah Forester (19) of Columbus was also taken into custody.

Jones, Robinson, and Forester have all been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree in connection with the death of Taven Williams. They have also been charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Robinson has a $500,000 bond, Jones and Forester both have a bond of $1,000,000 cash.