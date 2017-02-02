Colgan cruises past Rams 60 to 38

Jeff Davis|Riverton

Riverton was at home last Friday on homecoming night and hosted the Colgan Panthers and as in several other contests were to stay in the game against a better opponent for a while but the inevitable happens towards the end as was the case against the Panthers who even when they do not have any stars always has a nice amount of good players. The style of the Panthers has always been to shuffle them in sometimes five at a time and eventually wear the lesser team down and this is exactly what happened in this game.

This one started with the Panthers pressing and forcing turnovers by the Rams and were able to drive the ball to the basket with ease. Baley Lansford got the Rams first basket with 5 minutes to go in the first quarter and it was Colgan ahead 8 to 2. Riverton had trouble getting the ball past half court and got a 10 second call and then Colgan nailed a three at the end of the quarter for a 16 to 6 lead.

A positive for the Rams is they were able to find Lansford inside where he had some good moves scoring three baskets in the first half. The Panthers were able to increase the margin to 21 to 8 with 6:28 left in the half and were very patient on offense working the ball around for their shot. Give the Rams credit they held it in check out scoring the

Panthers 8 to 4 in the final six minutes of the first half but a Colgan basket at the buzzer put them ahead 27 to 18 and the Rams were playing fairly well especially on defense.

Riverton came out the second half and Carson Shockley hit a couple of quick two pointers to get the Rams within 5 points at 27 to 22 but then Riverton was hit with a very ill timed technical foul and it turned all the momentum they had garnered completely around as the Panthers got the ball two made free throws and a three pointer and the game went south in a big hurray. Colgan scored 17 straight points and doubled up the score at 44 to 22 and the

Rams were outscored 23 to 6 in the third quarter with the Panthers leading 50 to 24 after the third quarter. The Panthers acquired the 30 point lead just into the final quarter and the Rams were able to tack on a few points leading to the 60 to 38 final score.

Shockley led Riverton with 11 points followed by Lansford and freshman Carter Brown who came in late and drilled two treys with six. Riverton is in action next on Tuesday with another home game hosting Columbus.