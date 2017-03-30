Columbus Community Foundation elects new directors and awards grant

Columbus, KS March 23, 2017: The Columbus Community Foundation held their annual meeting on March 23 and elected three new directors. Those new directors are Danny Langerot, David Schoech and Jan Houser. Officers of the foundation were elected as follows: Chairperson Sonja Duley, Vice Chairman Jan Houser, Secretary Trish Carroll and Treasurer Doug Mogle. Following the annual meeting the board held their regular meeting. The foundation established the Miss Columbus Scholarship fund and will be working with the Miss Columbus Committee and advisors. In other action the board granted a request from Horses of Hope which was approved in the amount of $3,400. The grant will purchase an overhead mount mechanical lift device, enabling wheel chair bound clients a safe approach of transferring from their wheel chair device to the horse. Horses of Hope is a therapeutic riding center for those with disabilities.

The vision of the Columbus Community Foundation is to be an instrument for change in the greater Columbus Community. The mission of the Columbus Community Foundation is to encourage and promote philanthropy through education, responsible management of charitable contributions, to provide individuals and organizations the opportunity to make a lasting gift to a community that has been good to them. If you have any questions regarding the foundation and how you may make a contribution, please contact Sonja Duley at 429-2515 or email Columbuscommunityfoundation@gmail.com. You may also check our website for projects supported by the foundation and how you can donate at www.columbuscommunityfoundation.com