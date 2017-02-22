Columbus Falls to Galena

By Robert Matthews

For half of a game on Friday night, the Columbus Titans attempted to put a damper on the “Senior Night” celebration at Galena but a Bulldog run in the third quarter returned game control to the home team as they ran to their fifteenth win of the season with an 81-51victory. Three players combined for sixty-five points for Galena, sophomore JC Shelton tossed in eleven, senior PJ Sarwinski added twenty-one and junior Garrett Hall finished with thirty-three.

Starting four seniors for the night, JD Parnell, Hunter Green, Marcus McDonald and PJ Sarwinski; the Dogs opened an 8-3 lead five minutes into the contest but the patient Titans then took to the air. Hitting four of seven from beyond the arch, the Titans led 15-14 with thirty seconds left in the first period when Shelton sank a three with one second left to give Galena a two point lead after one period. Sarwinski, playing in his last regular season game on his home court and also celebrating a birthday, led the Dogs with ten points in the quarter.

Patiently the Titans continued to hang with the Bulldogs through the second period answering basket for basket thanks to a decisive advantage in offensive and defensive rebounds. The hot outside shooting from the first period gave way to a one for seven beyond the arch performance in the second quarter. The Dogs could not take advantage of the misses however and led 32-30 at the half.

Taking advantage of a defensive alignment by the Titans to control the shooting of PJ Sarwinski after scoring sixteen in the first half, Garrett Hall found his shooting touch in the third tallying twenty-two points for the home team displaying a “one-two punch” from Sarwinski and Hall for the Dogs. The selfless play of the couple; along with the stingy defense from the supporting cast of the Dogs helped Galena open a 63-42 lead after three quarters of play.

Hall would rattle off nine more points quickly in the fourth before taking an early exit with the rest of the starters leading 74-47 three minutes into the stanza. A running clock would finish the contest.

Galena (15-2) will travel to St. Paul on Monday, Pittsburg on Tuesday for a rematch against the Colgan Panthers then finished the regular season playing Thursday in Girard.