Commission hears department reports

M. Smith | Galena

The Cherokee County Commissioners were updated by the department heads. Register of Deeds Barbara Bilke said that this past month has been slow, however they had processed 34 passports in January.

Health Department Director Betha Elliott updated the commission about the upcoming events that they will be participating in, including a workshop for continuity of operations in case of a disaster, a medical symposium, a diaper drive, and community health assessments.

Sheriff David Groves said that they will be hosting a couple of trainings for theirs and surrounding departments. He also stated that he was looking into a program to reduce the prescription costs for the inmates. He stated that his office had been awarded a grant in the amount of $18,560 for the dispatch system which will be for computers for the patrol vehicles.

County Attorney Jake Conard, stated that, as of January 1, 2017, e-filing was mandatory in the 11th Judicial District. He stated that they had transitioned over to e-filing last March. He stated that he needs an electronic filing system for his office. He said that the prosecutor in Leavenworth County had developed one and it should be available for purchase by the end of February. He stated that the office would need either tablets or laptops for the courtroom.

Emergency Management Director Jason Allison stated that there are currently nine properties in the flood buyout and they are waiting on asbestos inspections. He also stated that the weather class this year would be on March 2, at Columbus High School.

Noxious Weed Director Logan Grant stated that he is getting ready to complete an inventory of all remaining chemicals from last year.

County Appraiser Mark Hixon stated that his office is in the final stages of 2017 values and they will be in the mail by March 1, 2017.

Courthouse Maintenance Director Ralph Houser stated that he had started all of the projects that he had presented to the commission last week.

County Clerk Rod Edmondson stated that he is still paying close attention to what the legislature is doing due to the recent changes in the elections last year.

County Mapping Wayne Elliott updated the commission on the amount of maps sold in January. He also stated that they had made 16 signs and given out one new address.

The commission approved the contract with Columbus Chamber of Commerce for the transient guest tax. They also approved the contract with Stockton Restoration for a four year agreement for work on the outside of the courthouse.

In the afternoon the commissioners had interviews with Robert Myers, Kevin Cure, Candace Gayoso, Melanie Bingham, Tiana McElroy and Doug Steele for the contract positions of court appointed juvenile attorney. There are four positions and six applicants. The commission stated that they would make a decision next week.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.