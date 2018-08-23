Commissioner Minutes Monday, August 13th

Chairman Cory Moates called the regular session of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners (The Board), to order at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 in the Commission Room, #109 of the Cherokee County Courthouse located at 110 W Maple St., Columbus, Kansas. Commissioner Neal Anderson opened the meeting with prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioners Cory Moates, Pat Collins, Neal Anderson, County Counselor Barbara Wright, and County Clerk Rodney Edmondson were present.

Members of the press present: larry Hiatt, Jordan Zabel

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins to approve the minutes of the August 6, 2018 BOCC meeting as written. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moates. The motion carried 3-0.

Clerk Edmondson updated the Board on the election canvass scheduled for Friday, August 17th as well as the potential statewide recount for the GOP Governor’s race. If filed, the recount must begin the following day and be completed by the fifth day. The Board of Canvassers must certify the results by the sixth day.

Leonard Vanatta, County Road Supervisor, appeared before the Board on county road business. He presented a letter for the Board to review addressed to KDOT asking them to repair NW Center Star Rd. as a result of heavy load construction traffic for the Highway 7 project.

A motion was made by Commissioner Anderson to approve the payroll for the period ending August 3, 2018. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Collins. The motion carried 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Moates to approve the accounts payable for the period ending August 10, 2018. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0.

Counselor Wright presented three resolutions for a second read for the condemnation of properties for the Board to review.

A motion was made by Commissioner Moates to pass Resolution 17-2018 for the condemnation and cleanup of a property located at 70 SW Highway 166, Baxter Springs. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Anderson to pass Resolution 18…:2018 for the condemnation and cleanup of a property located at 704 SE Highway Alt. 69, Crestline. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moates. The motion carried 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Moates to pass Resolution 19-2018 for the condemnation and cleanup of a property located at 8793 SE 71st Terrace, Lowell. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0.

All resolutions set a public hearing for condemnation on September 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The notice of hearing will be published in the News Report the next two Fridays.

A motion was made by Commissioner Moates to recess for 15 minutes, to reconvene at 10:00 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0.

The meeting reconvened at 10:00 a.m.

Gene Mense and Matt Mense ofthe Mense CPA Firm, LLC appeared before the Board for the public hearing of the proposed 2019 budgets for Cherokee County and Sewer District No.1.

Chairman Moates opened the public hearing for discussion at 10:02 a.m. for the proposed 2019 Sewer District No.1 Budget. Gene reminded everyone that the Sewer District budget involves no taxes. It is funded from user fees for service and the payment of the bonds for the recent upgrade to the system.

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins to close the public hearing for the Sewer District budget at 10:05 a.m. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moates. The motion carried 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins to approve the 2019 Sewer District budget as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0.

Chairman Moates opened the public hearing for discussion at 10:06 a.m. for the proposed 2019 Cherokee County Budget. Brian Hillier of Benefit Health Advisors appeared to answer questions concerning the employee health insurance plan.

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins to close the 2019 Cherokee County budget hearing. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0 at 10:37 a.m.

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins to accept the 2019 Cherokee County Budget as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moates. The motion carried 3-0.

The Board signed both budgets as approved.

A motion was made by Commissioner Collins for an executive session for ten minutes for contract purposes with the Board, Counselor Wright, and Clerk Edmondson. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Moates. The motion carried 3-0 at 10:48 a.m.

The meeting reconvened 10:58 a.m.

No action was taken during the executive session.

Commissioner Moates made a motion to adjourn until the Special Meeting set for Friday, August 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of canvassing the Primary Election of August 7, 2018. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Anderson. The motion carried 3-0 at 11:03 a.m.

The Board will meet in regular session on Monday, August 20, 2018.