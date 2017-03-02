Commissioners Pass Ethics Resolution

M. Smith | Columbus

The Cherokee County Commissioners passed Resolution 05-2017 which makes changes to the ethics policy.

Emergency Managment Director Jason Allison came before the commission to update them on the flood buyout. He stated that all properties are waiting on asbestos testing prior to demolition. He stated that March 2nd will be the Storm Spotter Class at Columbus High School and March 7th is the statewide tornado drill.

The commission awarded the viaduct project to PCI Road for the amount of $294,391.01.

The commission approved reinstating the $1,500 for the E-waste.

Ron Costlow, Baxter Springs Ambulance came before the commission to ask for them if he could proceed with completing the paperwork for a grant with the county listed as the recipient, commission approved.

The next commission meeting will be held on Monday, March 6th at 9:00 a.m.