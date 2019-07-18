What is a true farm-to-table meal? In its purest form, the term means dining where the food is produced. This Thursday evening, area residents have the opportunity to get about as close as possible to this experience as the Columbus Farmers Market presents its first Community Farm-to-Table Meal experience. The meal will be held in conjunction with the Downtown Market Event on July 18, at the SE corner of the Columbus square.

The menu is: Souvlakia, a Mediterranean pork shoulder kabob with fresh herbs and citrus; sautéed button mushrooms; heirloom tomatoes and fresh peaches with local wildflower honey vinaigrette and chiffonade of fresh basil; cucumber salad with red onion, fresh oregano, and white balsamic vinegar; mélange of summer vegetables with grilled eggplant, summer squash, zucchini, sweet peppers, and fresh herb chimichurri; new potato and green bean Lathera with tomato confit and minted sweet cream butter. Dessert will be peach flambé over homemade ice cream, topped with raspberry sauce. Ingredients will be sourced from Columbus market vendors.

Tickets to the meal are $5 for adults and $3 for children and may be purchased at all Columbus banks, Janet Graham Accounting, Evan’s Drug, the Columbus Chamber office, Columbus City Hall, and the K-State Research and Extension office. The meal will be served on the east side of the State Theatre Event Center with service beginning at 7:30pm. In case of bad weather, the meal will be served inside the event center.

The July Downtown Market Event will be a celebration of local agriculture featuring displays of farm equipment both antique and modern, 4-H farm animals and pets, and working bee hives, among others. The event is a collaboration between the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, K-State Research & Extension, the Columbus Farmers Market, The Columbus Project, and numerous local ag-related businesses and will be held at the SE corner of the Columbus square on July 18, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m..



The guest entertainer for the event will be Damaris Kunkler of Iola, Kansas. Damaris performs extensively throughout the state and recently won the Singer Songwriter Showcase in Lawrence, KS, and just released her first album, Come Sit by My Fire. She’s been booked on the Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair on September 13th. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

Columbus Farmers Market vendors will have a plethora of products for sale, including a bounty of fresh produce such as blackberries, peaches, and a multitude of vegetable choices; fresh eggs; pasture-raised meats, jerky, and meat sticks; prepared take-home meals; homemade cinnamon rolls, yeast and quick breads, muffins, cookies, pies, and cakes; local honey and hive products; homemade soaps, lotion bars, body scrubs, lip balms; concrete yard ornaments and other craft items. The market now accepts Senior Nutrition Vouchers and new sign-ups will be available at this event.

In case of rain, most activities will be held inside the State Theatre Event Center. For more information contact the K-State Research and Extension office at 620-429-3849 or Liz Simpson at 620-674-1459 or lsimpson@crossland.com.