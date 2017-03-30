Dance/Baton Clinic/Rating contest set for April 1

A Dance and Baton Clinic and Rating Contest will be held April 1 at the Riverton High School Fieldhouse. This is open to anyone and any age. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and the cost is $20 per student. After a short lunch break, dance groups and baton groups will perform. Area high school dance teams are invited to attend the clinic and/or contest. Area dance teachers are also invited to bring students. Any dance group or dance duet, trio or solo is welcome to attend. The fee for the contest is $5 per person per event. There will also be solo events for baton twirling, modeling, strut, 2 baton and show twirl. Awards will be presented for each entry.

Teachers for the clinic are Heidi Jacobson from Kansas City, Mo. She is the coach for Missouri Western University Dance Team and grants, scholarships each year for participants in the dance team there. Also, teaching is Lexie Baker, Bluejacket, Oklahoma.S he is the solo twirler for Tulsa University. There will be information from other colleges in the area available at the clinic.

For more information contact Marla Harris 620/762-0355 or marla.harris66770@gmail.com