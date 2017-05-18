Delbert Mosler

Altamont, Kansas – Delbert C Mosler, age 90, passed away at 3:35 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at his home following an illness.

Mr Mosler was born June 24, 1926 in Oswego. His parents were Clyde and Lois (Richardson) Mosler. He was lifetime resident of Labette County.

He joined the U S Army in 1947 and was stationed in France, Korea and Japan. He was discharged in 1953. He began working for the Kansas Army Ammunitions Plant in Parsons. At the same time, he attended Kansas State Teachers College, Pittsburg, earning a BS Degree in Education. He taught a total of 19 years in Sedan, Galesburg, and Parsons, school districts before retiring from teaching as his farming and stockman hobby had grown into a full time passion which he continued to enjoy through the end of this life. He loved woodcarving and spent time with this dogs Tippier, lady, Jake, and TJ.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Oswego, Masonic Lodge #69, Altamont, and the VFW #3299, Oswego.

Delbert was married to Georgia M. Hartwell on September 27, 1944 in Parsons. She survives.

Additional survivors include one daughter, Nancy Boegel and husband, J. R., Altamont; one granddaughter, Tish Daniels, and husband, Roger, Altamont; and three great-grandchildren, Josh Daniels, Kelsey Daniels, and Will Daniels.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eldon Mosler.

He was entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego, for cremation.

The family received friends from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Oswego. Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.