Donna Coble

Columbus, Kansas: Donna Marie Coble, age 65, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Joplin, Missouri.

Donna was born June 15, 1954 to Roy and Janie Mae (Tyree) Mayhood, in Columbus. She graduated Columbus High School in 1972 and lived in the area all of her life. She was united in marriage to Jerry Raymond Coble September 17, 1991 in Columbus; he survives, of the home. Donna was employed by Petit Mop Factory in Miami Oklahoma; worked as a Social Worker for Sek-Cap for 19 years; and also as an aide at Elm Acres Group Home. Donna attended the Church of God of Prophecy, Stippville; was a member of the American Legion, Columbus; and the Eagles, West Mineral. She was an avid reader, loved tending to her flowers, antiquing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Also surviving Donna are, one daughter: Jill Deckard of Scammon; two step-children: Steve Coble (wife, Diane) of Joplin, Missouri and Robert Coble (wife, Kerri) of Columbus; two brothers: Jimmy Jones of Oswego, and Rick Jones of Faulkner; one sister: Barbara Lovelady of Olathe; seven grandchildren Ali Owen, Tucker Coble, Garrett Coble, Gavin Coble, Zachary Coble, Kylie Coble, and Ashley Ellis; and three great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are, her parents, stepson, Jerry Paul Coble; sister, Thelta Whitney; and brother, Jackie Jones.

Cremation arrangements are being handled through Derfelt Funeral Home,of Columbus. A memorial service was held at the funeral home Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Shirley Halpain officiated.