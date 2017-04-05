Doris Ashe

Baxter Springs, Kansas – Doris Elaine Ashe,83, longtime resident of Baxter Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday April 2, 2017

Born in 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Doris was a 1952 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis. Doris was always proud of her home state and was a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts, evident of her blue Colts license plate. Doris was able to spend one last trip to Indiana this past January and got to enjoy the company of many friends and family members

Doris had a passion for helping others and that led her to a career working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Joplin, Missouri from 1987-1999. She loved helping the children and was always excited to attend the yearly telethon.

Doris loved sea shells, lighthouses, going on trips and had the kindest smile and demeanor. Most of all, Doris loved God and her family.

Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baxter Springs and was a life-long servant to the Lord.

Doris was the most dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother that you would ever meet. Doris was married to Don Ashe until his passing in 2009. She also had four sons; Eric Lee Ashe, who passed in 1972, Larry Ashe, Jerry Ashe and wife, Renae, and Paul Ashe and wife Susan, all of Baxter Springs.

Her favorite role might have been grandma. She had eight grandchildren; Grant Ashe and wife Meghan of Cabot, Arkansas, Ryan Ashe, Chad Ashe, Bradley Ashe and wife Shelby, Becky Ashe, who passed in 1985, Jennifer Rose and husband, John, Tim Ashe and wife Lindsay, and Derrick Ashe, all of Baxter Springs. She had six great grandchildren. Her life-long friend and brother, Donald Leuteritz passed in January of this year.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Burial will follow in the Baxter Springs Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Street will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers for the service are: Tim Ashe, Brad Ashe, Grant Ashe, Ryan Ashe, Derrick Ashe, and Chad Ashe. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or M.D.A., in care of the funeral home.