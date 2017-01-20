Doris Oleson

BAXTER SPRINGS, KAN. – Doris Maxine Waggoner Oleson, age 95, passed away at 5:28 pm on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Country Angels Nursing Home in Baxter Springs.

She was born in Medford, Oklahoma, to Mary Sophia Callagy Carrothers and Franklin Melvin Waggoner.

She was a graduate of Belle Plaine High School and Southwestern College, Winfield. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church of Belle Plaine and was active in several civic organizations. She was a retired school teacher, church secretary and also worked part time at the M&M Grocery Store in Belle Plaine for nearly 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.O. “Bud” Oleson, a brother, Eugene Carrothers and wife Wanita, a sister, Margaret Hardesty, a half brother Melvin Waggoner and his wife Grace.

She is survived by a son, Steven Oleson, Bellevue, Washington, a daughter, Sue Commons and husband Randy of Baxter Springs, a half brother Ted Waggoner and wife Mary of Belle Plaine, a grandson Chris Oleson and wife Jennifer, Kenmore, Washington, a granddaughter Kim Oleson and husband Bob Beymer, North Bend, Washington, a granddaughter Amber Stinnett and husband Earl, Joplin, Missouri, a grandson Arthur Commons and wife Erin, Baxter Springs, and a granddaughter Aril Brizendine and husband Matt of Lenexa, great-granddaughters Courtney Stinnett, Kenzie Stinnett, Lydia Commons, Ivy Commons, Ainsley Oleson, Elsa Oleson and great-grandsons Phillip Stinnett, Nolan Commons, Gunnar Beymer, Finn Oleson, Jackson Beymer and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Pastor Mark Kerr will officiate. Donations may be made to the Belle Plaine Library or the Belle Plaine High School Alumni Association in Maxine’s name.