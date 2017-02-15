Dorthula Stone

Dorthula Tiny (Cook) Stone, age 100, commonly known as “Dot”, passed from this life at 7:58 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Medicalodge of Columbus.

Dot was born in Galena, KS on January 1, 1917, a time that our country was in the midst of the First World War. She was the daughter of Walter Cook, a lead and zinc hard rock miner, and his wife, Lottie (Dalton) Cook. She attended Lowell School in Lowell, KS. Dot married Lemmie Edward Stone, Sr. in Galena in 1933. Together, they operated a family farm near Crestline for many years where they worked with horses. She worked hard as a homemaker and the faithful wife of a farmer. She loved to work in her garden and cook for her family, and spent a great deal of time reading her Bible. She was formerly a member of Empire Mission Church in Galena, and attributed her long life to just one thing: “Every once in a while I talk to the man upstairs, and he ain’t forgotten me yet”. It’s true that she wasn’t forgotten, because God brought her home this past Tuesday.

Her husband, Lemmie Stone, Sr. preceded her in death on December 17, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lottie; one daughter, Kathleen Medley; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include three sons, Lemmie Edward Stone, Jr. of Galena, Paul Stone of Galena, and Glen Stone of Monroe, LA; one daughter, Debra Stone of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Park Cemetery of Columbus. Pastor Paul Duncan will officiate. Pallbearers will be E.D. Stone, Eric Stone, Erol Stone, Lemmie E. Stone III, Chris Medley, and Joey McNamar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice in care of the funeral home.

The visitation will take place from 10-11:00 AM on the same day of the service at Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus.