Downstream Casino Resort A Safe Haven for Guests, Not Criminals

‘Last Place the Bad Guys Should Be Hanging Around’

(June 23, 2016) — A law enforcement alert goes out that a suspected criminal is driving in the direction of Downstream Casino Resort, located on the corners of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. A few minutes later, boom, the bad guy is spotted before he even makes the front door. “We’ve got him,” replies Downstream to every police agency in the region.

Every so often, like with most casinos, illegal activity and those who commit it find their way to Downstream. Somehow the criminals think they might blend into a crowd undetected, safe from the pursuing law. Not so much.

“It always amazes me. This is the last place the bad guys should be hanging around,” said Downstream’s Director of Security Bill Goodwin, a former Joplin, Mo., assistant police chief and task force leader.

Downstream is designed and operated with guest safety and customer service in mind. “And we’re good at what we do,” Goodwin said. “That’s why our guests keep coming back — they feel safe, and they can relax and have a great time.” The technology alone should be enough to deter criminals and criminal activity, between the comprehensive surveillance system including facial recognition software, instant communication across all channels of law enforcement from local police forces to federal agencies, plus other less-talked-about high-tech capabilities.

Downstream’s security team of 80 officers is like a decent sized city police department. It includes many former police officers, investigators, military men and women, and emergency medical professionals. They are regularly trained in the latest law-enforcement methods, and their database is current in all lawless activities in the region. Also, Downstream is the only casino in this part of the country that operates a canine force including highly trained bomb- and drug-sniffing dogs handled by retired U.S. Military dog handlers.

The resort’s unique location on three states with overlapping legal jurisdictions is the impetus for strong working relations with law enforcement at all levels. “We know what’s going on all over the region, and those other agencies know what’s going on here. If you ask me, the bad guys aren’t very smart if they come around here,” Goodwin said. Downstream is part of the Quapaw Tribe’s reservation and under jurisdiction of its own police force, the Quapaw Tribal Marshals service.

“Safety and security are top priorities,” said Downstream General Manager Jani Cummings. “It’s a big part of our guest service philosophy — when you know you’re safe you can have a lot more fun. It’s also part of taking care of our team members, making Downstream a safe place to work.”