Doyle Powell

Burnet, Texas (Formerly of Riverton, Kansas) Doyle Wayne “Smokestack” Powell, died at his home on Thursday, August 9, 2018, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born in Alma, Arkansas on September 8, 1938, to Doyel J. and Mable (Manes) Powell. He had lived in Burnet County for 40 years, after moving from Kansas.

His family moved to Galena, Kansas from Van Buren, Arkansas in 1950. He attended school in Galena and then graduated from Riverton High School, in 1956.

After graduation, he became a truck driver, logging over 5 1/2 million miles with only one minor accident. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Stewart) Powell of 40 years; three daughters, Linda Casto (Ken) of Topeka, Dana Specht (Ed) of Glasco, Kansas, Sharla Powell of Hutchinson; three step-children, Barbara McBride (Ken) of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, Johnny Williams (Wanda) of Paige, Texas and Steven Williams (Melissa of Surfside Beach, Texas. Also three sisters, Sara Patterson (Larry) of Ozark, Missouri, Ann Kinyon (Sid) of Stockton, Missouri and Carla Mitchell (Gary) of Joplin, Missouri; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Jeremiah and Caleb Specht.