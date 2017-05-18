Evelyn Cattelino

Humble, Texas – Evelyn (Whitaker) Cattelino 88, passed away May 10, 2017. She was born May 13, 1928 in Chetopa, Kansas to parents Edgar and Maud (Mosher) Whitaker. She is survived by her son, Christopher Cash Cattelino, of Pasadena, Texas; and her faithful cat, Sarah, who watched over Evelyn in her final days. Mrs. Cattelino was preceded in death by her husband, James Cattelino, in 2012.

Evelyn’s funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Humble, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Greenlawn Cemetery, rural Columbus, Kansas.