Add to Calendar
When:
June 9, 2014 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
2014-06-09T18:30:00-05:00
2014-06-09T20:00:00-05:00
Where:
Galena Board of Education office
702 East 7th Street
Galena, KS 66739
USA
702 East 7th Street
Galena, KS 66739
USA
Serving Galena since 1880
Could you tell me if u had a teacher there by the name Jenna Wendt and if so why her contract wasn’t renewed and what years she was there? Thank you
This would be something that you would need to contact the school about their number is 620-783-4499