Galena USD #499 School Board Meeting

· May 9th, 2014 · 2 Comments
Calendar
When:
June 9, 2014 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Where:
Galena Board of Education office
702 East 7th Street
Galena, KS 66739
USA
School board Meetings
2 Comments

  1. Regina Hurlock says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm / Reply

    Could you tell me if u had a teacher there by the name Jenna Wendt and if so why her contract wasn’t renewed and what years she was there? Thank you

    • sentineltimes.com says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:15 pm / Reply

      This would be something that you would need to contact the school about their number is 620-783-4499

