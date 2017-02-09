Feeling Safe in your Home

It’s important for residents to feel safe, especially when in their own homes. With that in mind, Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves is providing the following tips to help protect citizens from potential intruders or burglars:

• Always keep your doors locked, even when you’re home.

• Have adequate exterior lighting on at night.

• Trim trees and shrubs (especially those close to the house) so that they cannot be used as hiding places for intruders.

• An alarm system is excellent for home security. Don’t forget to contact the alarm company on a regular basis to test the system.

• Don’t store and extra key under the floor mat, nearby flower pot, or other similar locations. Burglars are familiar with these.

• Keep a detailed inventory of your valuable possessions, including serial numbers. Take a video or photographs of your home possessions (your insurance company may be able to assist you).

• IF YOU SEE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD CONTACT YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT!

Sheriff Groves, when recently asked about the use of force or deadly force stated, “Each incident is evaluated on a case by case basis, examining its own unique set of facts and circumstances, and while I’m not an attorney who can provide legal advice, the law in Kansas states ‘A person is justified in the use of force against another when and to the extent that it appears to such person and such person reasonably believes that such use of force is necessary to prevent or terminate such other’s unlawful entry into or attack upon such person’s dwelling, place of work, or occupied vehicle.’ The law continues to say, with regards to deadly force, ‘A person is justified in the use of deadly force to prevent or terminate unlawful entry into or attack upon any dwelling, place of work or occupied vehicle if such person reasonably believes that such use of deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to such person or another.”

“There is nothing requiring a resident to retreat,” continued Sheriff Groves. In basic terms, a citizen is generally protected under the law if they are using the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves or their property. The force used should be reasonable in relation to the scenario.”

“Many of our residents who carry firearms, although they are not required to be permitted through the State of Kansas, still go through the Concealed Carry Training, which is a great opportunity for them to become more familiar with their firearm along with the laws governing when it’s legally appropriate to use. I would encourage anyone who carries a firearm, whether legally required to do so or not, to become familiar and proficient in its use,” concluded Sheriff Groves.