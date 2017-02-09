Ferdie Canady

Galena, Kansas – Ferdie Dwight Canady, age 50, died at 6:50 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the scene of an auto accident south of Joplin, Missouri.

Dwight was born August 7, 1966 in Joplin, Missouri. His parents are James Alvin and Joyce Joann (Cusick) Canady. He had lived in the Galena area all of his life.

While working at the Joplin Regional Airport, he studied to become a pilot, but was unable to fulfill all the requirements. He then began working in the area fast-food industry, before becoming disabled. His favorite pastime was going to area casinos.

He is survived by his parents, James and Joyce Canady, Galena; two nephews, two great nieces and two great-nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jamie Canady and Brian Canady.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena. The casket remained closed. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Galena.