Fern Perry

Columbus, Kansas – Fern L. Perry, 95, died February 18, 2017 at Autumn Place in Columbus, where she had been a resident for five years.

She was born August 23, 1921 in Midway, Kansas the daughter of John Wesley and Mamie Pearl Parrick Deckard. She lived in Midway for six years, W. Mineral for 46 years, Weir for 22 years and Columbus for 16 years.

She married Lenard Perry on December 13, 1938 in Columbus. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1991.

Mrs. Perry was a homemaker for most of her life and also substituted in the cafeteria at the West Mineral School.

She loved to spend time with her family.

Survivors include five daughters, Maxine Parry of Columbus, Gloria Hayward of Altamont, Brenda Fry of Chetopa, Barbara Phillips and her husband Kenneth of Columbus and Connie Bennett and her husband Tom of Columbus; a daughter-in-law, Dixie Perry of Columbus, 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, John Perry of West Mineral and Lonnie Perry of Carl Junction, Missouri, three brothers, Merle Deckard, Oral Deckard and Lowell Deckard, two sisters, Lavana Lovell and Leola Battalia and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the McCune Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Johnson, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Phil Perry of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Richard Hayward of Altamont, Deon Hayward of Pittsburg, Damond Hayward of Chanute, Heath Perry of Hallowell, B. J. Perry and Chris Perry both of Columbus, Cory Perry of Galena, Brent Perry of West Mineral and Scott Bennett of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers will be Karla Jessie, Paula Cheney, Jona French, Klarissa Thomas, Dana Ray, Shawna Claborn, Kelley Caton and Shannie Robinson. The family will receive their friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm Wednesday at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 611 S. East Avenue, Columbus. Friends could call from 2 to 5 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Columbus Autumn Place Activity Fund in lieu of flowers in care of the funeral home.