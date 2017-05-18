Fern Webster

Oswego, Kansas – Fern L Webster, age 86, passed away at 9:10 am, Friday May 5, 2017 at the Oswego Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an illness.

Mrs. Webster was born May 28, 1928 in Hallowell. Her parents were Walter and Pearl (Wright) Allen.

She was a homemaker, and had worked as a riveter at Cessna Aircraft in Wichita from the late 1950’s until the early 1980’s. She was a Methodist. Her close companion was her pet Chihuahua named Pepper.

Fern was married to Ernest Webster on May 3, 1956. He preceded her in death October 10, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents. five brothers, Maurice, Vernon, Clinton, Rayond and Lloyd Allen and one sister Mary Ellen Burris.

Surviving is one son, Norman Webster (wife Melissa), Oswego; one daughter, Sue Johnson, Harrisburg, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Jeanette Nichols, Mary Webster, and Donald Johnson; eight great-grandchildren and several nephews.

Graveside services were at 10:00 am, Monday, May 8, 2017 at Oswego Cemetery, Oswego. A viewing will be at 9:00 am, Monday at Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego.