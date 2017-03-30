Former Galena Resident wins PhotoSpiva

“Patriarch,” by Chauncey Rion Huffman, was the first place winner in PhotoSpiva competition in Joplin, Mo. Huffman is a former

Chauncey Huffman was among five local photographers who took many of the top honors in the 41st annual PhotoSpiva competition and exhibition now on display at Spiva Center for the Arts in downtown Joplin, Missouri. PhotoSpiva is the longest running national photography competition of its kind in the United States.

Chauncey teaches at Pittsburg State University and is a Weir resident, and former Galena resident. He received the competition’s top award with his photo, “Patriarch.” It was the first time he had entered the competition.

Chauncey’s image is exceptionally personal to him as it’s his grandfather, who has basically been his father his entire life. His grandfathers work ethic, character and values have served as a model for the man he is today. After his grandfathers sudden heart attack, Huffman said he was motivated to capture the best possible portrait of his family’s “Patriarch.”

Huffman said it was the most important portrait he had ever taken. In the winning image, he is not smiling, but his face is at rest. It shows all of the details of his face and all of his character to me.

The 62 selected PhotoSpiva 2017 photographs are on display to the public until April 30 inside Spiva’s main gallery at 222 W. Third St. in Joplin. The exhibit is free.