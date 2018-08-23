Cherokee, Kansas – Fred L Buergin, age 79, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, at 10:14 am, Friday, August 17, 2018, at Medicalodge of Pittsburg, following an illness.

Mr Buergin was born March 12, 1939, in Columbus. His parents were Fred J and Anna Mae (McCormick) Buergin. He had lived in Pittsburg the past 5 years, moving from Nevada, Missouri. He lived most of his life in Cherokee.

Fred owned and operated Buergin Hay and Grain Company in Cherokee for 45 years. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle and 4-wheeler. His greatest joy was watching his grandkid’s activities.

In his earlier years, he attended Bellview Mennonite Church and had recently been baptized at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard.

Fred was married to Gaye M Handshy on June 21, 1958, in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives.

Additional survivors include one son, David Fred Buergin (Cheryl), McCune; four daughters, Julie Ann Curran (Mark) Girard, Lisa Glaser (Doug), Cherokee, Misty Dawn Ader (Larry), Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, and Traci Windsor (Dalton), Grafton, Wisconsin; two sisters, Peggy Bogle, Carl Junction, Missouri, and Joan Buergin, Columbus: sixteen grandchildren, Angella Curran, Garrett Curran, Logan Curran, Toby Curran, Melinda Curran, Brandon Buergin, Bryce Buergin, Cody Glaser, Clint Glaser, Cheyenna Verga, Ciarra Verga, Bailey Verga, Brooke Verga, Drew Windsor, Brady Windsor, and Isabella Windsor; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 20, 2018 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Columbus. Dalton Windsor officiated.

The family received friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday August 20, 2018 at the funeral home.

The family wishes to acknowledge the utmost care Mr Buergin received from the staff at Medicalodge of Pittsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Medicalodge staff for equipment and supplies for their break room in care of the funeral home.