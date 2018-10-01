Gabriel Gilmore

Riverton, Kansas – Gabriel “Gabe” Gaither Gilmore known to all as Gabe, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on September 30 2018 near Baxter Spring, Kansas, he was 42.

Gabe was born February 11, 1976 in Baxter Springs, Kansas to Gary and Marilyn (Deal) Gilmore.

Gabe graduated in 1994 from Riverton High School and was the center and guard for the winning state football team his senior year. He was employed at Grace Precision Machine Shop in Webb City, Missouri and was a certified CNC Operator.

Gabe loved fishing, hunting and loved going to the river with his kids and friends. He enjoyed having fish fries. He loved riding dirt bikes with Gavin and watching him play football. He loved to ride four wheelers with Skylar and watching her play her sports. Friends and family always knew they could call on him and he’d be there, he’s at the corner. He will be missed greatly and remembered for his smile. He was the life of the party or he created one.

Gabe is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother Marilyn Gilmore of the home; son Gavin Gilmore of the home; daughter, Skylar Gilmore of the home; brother, Eric Gilmore and his boy’s, Garin and Grant, along with their mom, Kitten; a host of cousins, many friends and he never knew no stranger. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Terry Harley and husband, Ron, Janice Edens and husband, Curt, Joyce Chamblin and Sharon Deal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Grace Community Church, Riverton. Pastor Wes Davis will officiate. Pallbearers for the service are; Jeff Barkley, Keith Tate, John Edens, Jon Harley, Aaron Gilmore, Bill Deal, and Roger Deal; Honorary pallbearers are; Bub Lawson, Dale Simmons, and Joe Jones. Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 616, Baxter Springs, KS 66713.