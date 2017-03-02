Galena Defeats St. Paul

By Robert Matthews

Traveling to St. Paul on Monday night, the Galena boys rolled to their sixteenth win of the season with a 65-48 victory over the Indians. Using an opening 13-0 run the Bulldogs never looked back scoring on the outside shooting of Garrett Hall and JC Shelton and the hard working inside game of Trevor Little while controlling the tempo of the contest for much of the evening.

Two three point baskets, one by Garrett Hall and the other from J. C. Shelton opened the scoring for Galena. A layup from Hunter Green was followed by another three point basket from Hall then a short jumper from senior PJ Sarwinski gave the Dogs a 13-0 lead with 3:38 left of the first quarter. Trevor Little would high-light the rest of the quarter with two old fashion three point plays on the inside to close the scoring in the first quarter at 21-10.

Turnovers bothered the Bulldogs early in the second stanza, helping to keep the Indians close. For each basket made by Galena, the home team was quick to respond but were not able to cut into the lead trailing 31-21at the half. At the midway point Garrett Hall had tallied thirteen of his game-high 23 for the Bulldogs.

Opening the third quarter, the Dogs vaulted to a 46-27 lead, thanks to the outside shooting of JC Shelton who connected for three treys during the period. Shelton would finish with fourteen points for the night. Galena led 53-32 after three quarters of play.

Galena, after creating a cushion of twenty-three points midway through the final period, allowed the Indians to go on a 9-0 run in the final minute but walked away to the final score. The Dogs are currently ranked number 4 in Class 3A in Kansas.