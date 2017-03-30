Galena Kindergarten Screening

Galena U.S.D. #499 has set the date for the Kindergarten screening for children who will be attending the 2017-2018 session. It is important that your child attend the Kindergarten screening process.

The screening will be held Friday, April 21st, 2017. In order for your child to attend Kindergarten, he or she must be 5 years old on or before August 31st, 2017. Parents are requested to bring a STATE Birth certificate, immunization records, and the child’s Social Security card to the screening. Parents are requested to accompany their child to the screening.

At the screening your child will go through a pre-assessment procedure involving hearing, vision, and speech evaluations. Also, other diagnostic skills evaluations will be done at this time to check your child’s readiness for Kindergarten.

The screening will be held at the Spring Grove Primary Center, 19th and Galena Ave. You must call 783-2555, 783-2787, 0r 783-4499 ext. 2100 to schedule an appointment for the screening.

If you have any questions, or need more information, please call 783-2555, 783-2787, or 783-4499 ext. 2100 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

No other screening dates will be scheduled.

There will be no Kindergarten classes on April 21st.