Galena Rumbles Past Riverton

Robert Matthews|Galena

Hitting on all cylinders on Tuesday night the Galena Bulldogs rolled to a 69-40 win visiting the Riverton Rams for their seventh win, of the season. Leading from the start, helped by the thirty-eight point combined output from PJ Sarwinski and Garrett Hall, along with a smothering defense and an up-tempo offense, and a poor shooting performance from the outside by the Rams, the Dogs found little resistance from most of the contest. Sarwinski would finish with a game-high 20 points while Hall finished with 18 points.

With a full court press early and a quick one-two punch of baskets from Sarwinski and Hall, the Dogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead just thirty seconds into the game. A flurry of twelve points midway through the quarter extended the score to 20-8 in favor of the visitors, helped by a rare three point basket from Trevor Little and another from Hall, who had seven points in the first quarter. Galena led 26-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Each team scored nine points apiece during the second quarter as the Rams tried to slow the tempo of the game, battling the full court press of the Bulldogs and cold shooting from the outside, hitting one of nine from three-point land. Galena controlled the boards throughout the first half with a fourteen to five edge in defensive rebounds, while continuing to substitute freely during the contest.

After halftime, the Bulldogs came out and quickly stretched their lead to 44-28 with baskets from JC Shelton, Hunter Green, Sarwinski and Hall. That lead increased to 52-33 at the end of three though the Bulldogs went one of eight from beyond the three point line for the period. Two runs of 8-0 for Galena helped complete the final score in the fourth quarter.

The game between Galena and Southeast has been moved to February 13 at Southeast due to school closures for weather. The Bulldogs will travel to Liberal, Missouri for the Tony Dubray Classic next week.