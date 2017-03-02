Galena Wins At Colgan

Robert Matthews|Colgan

In what seems to be a norm of late when these two teams meet, the Colgan Panthers and the Galena Bulldogs opt to play slow, methodical basketball but on Thursday night it seemed to backfire on the home team Panthers as they fell 32-31 with two chances late to win the game. Senior Simon Higginbotham missed a short jumper after a Bulldog turnover with just over six seconds left in the game and with .05 of a second left was fouled shooting and managed to make only one of his two free throws, giving the visitors the win.

The Panthers controlled the tempo of the game from the opening tip off after falling behind 2-0 on a PJ Sarwinski jump shot. Scoring three straight baskets with a minute interval between each the Panthers opened up a 6-2 lead with just under four minutes to play in the opening quarter. After two free throws from Sarwinski, who finished the night as the Bulldog high scorer with fourteen points, the Panthers extended their lead to 10-4 with one minute left. Trevor Little and Sarwinski each scored to pull Galena to within two at 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Galena rallied in the second quarter taking a 17-16 lead with just over a minute to play before halftime. After Josh Hayes scored for the Panthers a quick answer from Sarwinski gave Galena a 20-18 halftime lead.

Colgan outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter 8-6 still controlling the tempo. Sarwinski and Hall each hit three point shots to cling to a 28-26 lead by quarter’s end. Galena finished the game hitting two of twelve three pointers.

A flurry of activity in the final half of the fourth and the Panthers grabbed a 30-28 lead with three minutes left to play. Sarwinski would hit the final basket for Galena with 1:31 left on a rebound from a missed shot but it was enough for the Bulldogs to claim their seventeenth win of the season.