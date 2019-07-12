Galena’s Route 66 Gets a Muffler Man

Meet Frecs, short for Freckles, named after Renee Charles’ grandfather, who worked as a miner in the area.

Renee built Frecs with a little help from friends, family, and some of the city workers.

Standing at 19 feet tall, Frecs’ skeleton frame was welded by John Simon and the rest is made up of PMF (poor man’ fiberglass). Renee says she is hoping to give him some boots by the end of the week and says he still has a few repairs needed.

Renee stated, “I felt the Kansas section of Route 66 needed a muffler man and I couldn’t afford one, so I made one.”

Don’t forget to get your picture taken with Frecs!